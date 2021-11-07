Covid vaccination: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to hold mega weekly Covid vaccination drive to boost second dose coverage in the state. It will hold a special vaccination drive on Wednesdays starting November 10 to administer the second dose to one crore eligible persons in order to achieve 100% inoculation by December 31, an official told news agency PTI.

The vaccination pace slowed a bit since last month as festive season kicked in and less number of people visited centres. Covid Vaccination Maha Abhiyan' every Wednesday starting November 10 is to catch up on targets, said state Immunization Officer Dr Santosh Shukla.

The officer said that around 5.49 crore people, including 10% who are migrants (moving out of the state), are eligible for Covid vaccination in MP. "Some 5 crore people have got the first dose and 2.13 crore have received the second one as well. So currently, 91.8% have got the first dose and 39% have got the second dose in the state," Shukla informed.

The state has administered 7.13 crore shots so far. Bhopal, Indore and Agar Malwa districts have completed 100% first dose target. "Twenty-six other districts (MP has 52 districts) have covered 90% of first dose beneficiaries. Narsingh Gunda, a tribal village in Jhabua district, has been fully vaccinated," he said.

Today, the Union Health Ministry said that more than 15.69 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs.

