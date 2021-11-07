The officer said that around 5.49 crore people, including 10% who are migrants (moving out of the state), are eligible for Covid vaccination in MP. "Some 5 crore people have got the first dose and 2.13 crore have received the second one as well. So currently, 91.8% have got the first dose and 39% have got the second dose in the state," Shukla informed.

