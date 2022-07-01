Bengaluru property prices: Check areawise rate break up

Bengaluru property prices: Check areawise rate break up3 min read . 12:53 PM IST
Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision.
Indians probably spend the biggest sum of money on housing. With urban population expanding rapidly, buying a house in a big city is a costly affair. The major obstacle in purchasing a house in metropolitan cities is cost.
Determining a property’s value may be difficult but it is important for you to compare and make an informed decision.
Properties in Bengaluru in the price band of below ₹50 lakh
A. Chandapura: 1 BHK flats with average unit size of 550-650 square feet approximately cost ₹19.3-23.3 lakhs.
B. Electronic City Phase 2: The localty jhas an availability of 2 BHK flats with an average unit size of 900-1,050 square feet costing approximately somewhere between 34-38 lakhs.
C. Gottigere: 2 BHK flats are available in this suburb located in the southern periphery of Bengaluru with an average unit size of 800-1,000 square feet costing approximately somewhere between 32.5-36.5 lakhs.
D. Tumkur Road: 2 BHK flats here with an average unit size of 800-1200 square feet costs around ₹42-46 lakhs.
E. Kengeri: This suburb located on the western corridor along Mysore Road has 2 BHK flats with an average unit size of 950-1,150 square feet costing around ₹44.2-48.2 lakhs.
Properties in Bengaluru in the price band of ₹50-75 lakh
A. Kadugodi: 2 BHK flats with an average unit size of 1000-12000 square feet in this suburb located in Whitefield, Bengaluru costs approximately between ₹51.4-55.4 lakhs.
B. K.R. Puram: In this suburban area of Bengaluru, 2 BHK flats with an average unit size of 1100-1300 square feet costs around ₹55.6-59.6 lakhs.
C. Yelahanka: It is one of the rapidly devloping localities of Bengaluru. Here, 2 BHK flats with an average unit size of 1100-1200 square feet costs somewhere between ₹55.5-60 lakhs.
D. Thanisandra Road: 2 BHK flats with an average unit size of 1050-1250 square feet are available at a cost of around ₹58-62 lakhs in this fast developing locality in north Bengaluru.
E. Bannerghatta Road: 2 BHK flats with an average unit size of 1000-1300 square feet cost approximately between ₹63-67 lakhs.
Properties in Bengaluru in the price band of above ₹75 lakh
A. Marathahalli: 2 BHK flats with an average unit size of 1100-1550 square feet are available in this eastern suburb of Bengaluru at a cost of ₹79.5-83.5 lakhs.
B. Whitefield: This is a developed residential locality and a well-known IT hub situated on the eastern periphery of Bengaluru. It is known for its tech parks and upmarket apartment complexes. 3 BHK flats with an average unit size of 1400-1600 square feet are available at a cost of ₹88-92 lakhs.
C. Sarjapur Road: 3 BHK flats with an average unit size of 5800-6500 square feet cost somewhere between ₹92.5-96 lakhs in this developing locality situated in the east of Bengaluru.
D. J.P. Nagar: J. P. Nagar or Jaya Prakashnarayan Nagar is a beautiful residential locality situated in the southern part of Bengaluru. Here, 3 BHK flats with an average unit size of 1700-2100 square feet will cost around ₹156-160 lakhs.
E. Hebbal: 3 BHK flats with an average unit size of 1600-2400 square feet will cost around ₹ ₹188-192 lakhs.
Comparing other cities in terms of prces of houses, as per a report, Hyderabad is cheaper in terms of house prices than all other parts of the country. In terms of cost of living combined with residential costs, Pune lags behind Hyderabad over Kolkata. Rents are the highest in the country in Mumbai, and Delhi followed by Bengaluru.
In a major fallout of increased property prices and lending rate hikes, the top 7 cities saw housing sales moderate by 15% from approx, finds the latest ANAROCK Research data.
While the sales have seen some impact, some markets have continued to witness relatively good momentum. Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune saw a downward trend, while Mumbai and NCR led the residential absorption.
