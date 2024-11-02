How much air pollution has increased post-Diwali celebration? Check data from Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, etc

Air pollution in major Indian cities has significantly increased following Diwali celebrations, with Delhi's AQI reaching 362. The rise in pollution is common in northern India due to factors like temperature drops and stubble burning.

Updated2 Nov 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Air pollution has increased over the past few days due to drop in winter season and firecracker burning during Diwali celebration.
Air pollution has surged significantly in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, and other cities over the past few days since the Diwali celebrations. Delhi's AQI rose to 362 at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 1. 

A rise in air pollution post-Diwali celebrations is a common trend, especially in northern India, where other factors like a drop in temperature, stubble burning, etc., add to the air pollution woes. Take a look at the data from major Indian cities to get an idea of how much air quality has deteriorated post-Diwali celebrations.

How much air pollution has increased post-Diwali?

The data table mentions the daily average AQI of selected Indian cities on October 30, October 31, and November 1, based on the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

 

CityAQI on October 30October 31November 1
Delhi352392339
Mumbai127130169
Bengaluru7495135
Kolkata126102155
Chandigarh178167302
Kota139201159
Nashik13096164
Chennai7488112
Hyderabad7885135

In the national capital, the situation was similar, with a thin layer of smog engulfing the city. The AQI was recorded at 296 at 7 am on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

A cyclist near India Gate told ANI that air pollution makes breathing difficult while cycling, jogging, or engaging in heavy physical activities.

Speaking to ANI he said, "There are serious problems because of pollution; if you look around, the air is polluted. When you walk normally, you don't feel it, but if you cycle, jog or do any heavy work, you will feel that it is quite difficult to breathe."

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 01:38 PM IST
How much air pollution has increased post-Diwali celebration? Check data from Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, etc

