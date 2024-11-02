Air pollution in major Indian cities has significantly increased following Diwali celebrations, with Delhi's AQI reaching 362. The rise in pollution is common in northern India due to factors like temperature drops and stubble burning.

Air pollution has surged significantly in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, and other cities over the past few days since the Diwali celebrations. Delhi's AQI rose to 362 at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A rise in air pollution post-Diwali celebrations is a common trend, especially in northern India, where other factors like a drop in temperature, stubble burning, etc., add to the air pollution woes. Take a look at the data from major Indian cities to get an idea of how much air quality has deteriorated post-Diwali celebrations.

How much air pollution has increased post-Diwali? The data table mentions the daily average AQI of selected Indian cities on October 30, October 31, and November 1, based on the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

City AQI on October 30 October 31 November 1 Delhi 352 392 339 Mumbai 127 130 169 Bengaluru 74 95 135 Kolkata 126 102 155 Chandigarh 178 167 302 Kota 139 201 159 Nashik 130 96 164 Chennai 74 88 112 Hyderabad 78 85 135

In the national capital, the situation was similar, with a thin layer of smog engulfing the city. The AQI was recorded at 296 at 7 am on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

A cyclist near India Gate told ANI that air pollution makes breathing difficult while cycling, jogging, or engaging in heavy physical activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}