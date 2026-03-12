How much does a LPG cylinder cost today? Check rates in your city — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

LPG cylinder prices in India have been increased, making both domestic and commercial cooking gas costlier. The revision affects households and businesses that rely on LPG for daily operations.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder was raised by ₹60, while the 19 kg commercial cylinder has become costlier by ₹144 across major cities and states of the country.

This price hike comes as oil marketing companies (OMCs) factor in supply disruptions in liquid petroleum gas (LPG) caused by the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The tensions have impacted shipments of energy from the Middle East.

As a result, India is facing an LPG shortage that has disrupted operations at restaurants and eateries.

It has also forced people to look for alternative cooking options. It is also important to note that rates differ from state to state, and also depend on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

City-wise domestic and commercial LPG rates

City Domestic rates Commercial rates New Delhi ₹ 913 ₹ 1,884.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 1,836 Kolkata ₹ 939 ₹ 1,988.50 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,043.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965 ₹ 2,105.50 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,007 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 1,958 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,133.50

This is the second hike in LPG cylinder rates in 11 months after a ₹50 hike in April 2025, according to multiple reports.

Costs of commercial cylinders and Ujjwala beneficiaries The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was increased by ₹114.5 per unit earlier in March. These units are primarily used by establishments such as hotels, eateries and restaurants.

After the hike, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder would now cost ₹1,883 in Delhi, as per reports.

Meanwhile, prices for LPG cylinders under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which covers over 10 crore connections provided to low-income households, remain unchanged, PTI reported earlier.

LPG shortage fuels black market Additionally, the cooking gas shortage in the country has led to widespread panic among consumers and the emergence of a thriving black market for LPG cylinders across Delhi, according to Hindustan Times.

In such markets, domestic cylinders are being sold for as high as ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per unit in the black market. Commercial cylinders are priced at nearly ₹3,000 in several parts of the capital, which is almost double the official rates.

Speaking to HT, city residents said on Wednesday that they are either paying exorbitant prices for a cylinder in the black market or struggling to find cooking gas altogether.

For thousands of low-income residents, particularly those living in unauthorised colonies without piped gas connections and heavily dependent on smaller 5kg cylinders, the issue has become a daily survival challenge.