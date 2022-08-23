How much explosives needed to demolish Supertech's twin towers in Noida 'in just 9 seconds'2 min read . 11:21 AM IST
Supertech twin towers in Noida Sector 93A is set to be demolished a 2:30 pm on August 28
With just five days to go for the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida, the work to demolish the illegally constructed building is in full swing.
Supertech's illegal twin towers, which are taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar, will become India's highest structures ever to be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28.. Earlier, the razing was said to have been scheduled for August 21 but it was deferred by a week following Noida Authority's request for an extension.
The buildings measuring a little over 100 metres will literally collapse like a house of cards in a process that would take less than 15 seconds for them to come down, according to project officials. "It will take nine to 10 seconds for all the explosives to blast in a series making a loud noise. After the blasts, the structures won't come down all at once and would take four to five seconds to come down completely," Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta told PTI.
Project officials said the explosives used for demolition include detonators, emulsions and shock tubes, which have explosion material in gel or powdered form.
"These explosives are not very strong in nature but when used in large quantities, they are able to break concrete. These explosives are sold in a regulated manner and strictly after permission from various government agencies," an official said.
According to the estimates prepared by the project officials, the demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris to be cleared and clouds of dust to dissipate.
Noida Authority's General Manager (Planning) Ishtiaq Ahmed said 21,000 cubic metres of the debris would be moved out and dumped at an isolated land measuring five to six hectares in city's work circle seven limits and the remaining would get accommodated in the basement areas of the twin towers where a pit has been made.
About 225 tonnes of wired mesh made of galvanised iron and geo-textile in 110-km length would be used in the entire process.
-According to project details, the Apex tower has 11 primary blast floors -- where all columns on the floor will have explosives fixed and blasted -- and seven secondary floors -- where 60 per cent of the columns will be blasted.
-Ceyane has one less primary blast floor.
-The charged columns are wrapped in wired mesh and geo-textile cloth to prevent debris from flying and damaging nearby buildings.
-There will be six layers each for floors between the basement and sixth floors and four layers each on the upper floors, according to the details.
-For protection of Emerald Court and ATS Village, both societies will also have geo-textile covering.
-With agency inputs
