How much gold prices in India could rise due to import duty hike

NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodities, Ventura Securities Ltd, said: “It’s now costly to purchase imported gold. The government action was primarily to reduce imported gold consumption. As a result of this announcement the opening market saw an immediate spike. When the customs duty was @7.50% the overall import charges was @10.75% {agri/Infra Cess (2.50%)and Social Welfare Surcharge (0.75%)} ; Now the same works out to @16.25%; Thus a load increase of @5.50%. Apart from this the present 3% GST is also applicable which makes the imported gold price unviable, especially when there is a lackluster demand."