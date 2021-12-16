With the gradual increase in Omicron cases in India, citizens are living in constant fear as the third wave of Covid-19 looms. Amid this, retired doctor Mohan Gupte, who is founder-director of the ICMR Epidemiology Department in Chennai said that India has done all preparation if the cases surge.

Dr Gupte said that "As far as India is concerned, we have taken Omicron very seriously. India had some time to respond and are keeping everything ready in case we get a large number of cases and they need some hospitalisation".

Calling Omicron variant of coronavirus a "serious issue", the doctor added that there is "no reason to be afraid" of the virus being detected in children.

"In children, the disease seems to be very mild. Severities are low. There is hardly any hospitalisation. There is no mortality at all," he said.

On vaccine effectiveness against Omicron, Dr Gupte said, "Omicron is a differently mutated virus. In the context of Omicron, we are not sure how the vaccines are going to work. Some reports state that a booster dose will increase immunity and the severity of the diseases will go down. Some also state that infection cannot be prevented. There are some other reports which stated that with so many mutations, 32 mutations in the spike protein, we cannot take things for granted".

He said that the virus cannot be taken for granted, especially in the case of those having comorbidities, Dr Gupte said booster dose should be given to such categories.

As for the decision on vaccines for children, Dr Gupte said, "We expect that in about six months, vaccines for children should be available. There are developments already. As far as Covaxin is concerned, it's ready. They have demonstrated very efficacious results in children."

(With ANI inputs)

