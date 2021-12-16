How much India prepared to tackle Omicron variant of Covid-19, doctor explains

On vaccine effectiveness against Omicron, Dr Gupte said, "Omicron is a differently mutated virus. In the context of Omicron, we are not sure how the vaccines are going to work. Some reports state that a booster dose will increase immunity and the severity of the diseases will go down. Some also state that infection cannot be prevented. There are some other reports which stated that with so many mutations, 32 mutations in the spike protein, we cannot take things for granted".