As the central government makes hallmarking of gold jewellery mandatory, the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) said that more than 90,000 jewellers have been registered already and nearly 4 lakh pieces of jewellery were getting hallmarked each day now.

Calling out hallmarking scheme a success, BIS Director-General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said, "The number of registered jewellers has increased to 91,603. The number of jewellery pieces received for hallmarking from July 1 to August 20 has increased to 1.17 crore".

He also said that the number of jewellers, who sent their jewellery for hallmarking increased from 5,145 between July 1-15 to 14,349 between August 1-15.

Kumar added that there has been a gradual and satisfactory increase in the pace of hallmarking. During July 1-15, 2021, 14.28 lakh pieces were hallmarked, but this number increased to 41.81 lakh from August 1-15. "On August 20, 2021, 3,90,000 jewellery pieces were hallmarked, the DG, BIS added.

Gold hallmarking had become mandatory from 16 June.

Initially, the government has implemented guidelines in 256 districts as part of a phase-wise plan.

Jewellers with annual turnover up to ₹40 lakh have been exempted from the mandatory hallmarking rule.

Gold of additional carats 20, 23, and 24 have also been allowed for hallmarking, as per the guideline. The charge of hallmarking is ₹35 per piece irrespective of the weight.

However, watches, fountain pens and special types of jewellery-- including Kundan, Polki and Jadau-- have been exempted from hallmarking.

Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal and is voluntary in nature at present.

According to the government, the hallmarking of jewellery/artefacts is required to enhance the credibility of gold jewellery and customer satisfaction through third party assurance for the marked purity/fineness of gold, consumer protection.

Meanwhile, jewellers across India are set to go on a strike on August 23 to protest against the hallmarking process.

They say the scheme has been “arbitrarily implemented".

The one-day strike is being called by the National Task Force on Hallmarking, formed by 350 associations and federations representing the gems and jewellery industry pan-India. Members of the task force said that while they welcome hallmarking, the process is tedious.

The National Task Force said that jewellers are dealing with a bottleneck in the process of hallmarking as it can take anywhere between five to ten days to get pieces hallmarked through certifying centres. India also has few hallmarking centres, and as a result, the process has become time-consuming.

The task force has said hallmarking should be based on point of sale as proposed by jewellers, while all other applications of storage, display, transit, exhibit to sale, manufacture, etc. be removed from the BIS Act and Regulation.

