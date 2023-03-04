How much salary hike can Indians expect this year? See what report shows2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 08:13 AM IST
The survey by global advisory, broking and solutions company WTW was conducted in the fourth quarter of 2022 and more than 700 companies in India had participated in it.
Amid layoffs wave, a survey has said that in 2023 the average salary hike in India is projected to be 10 percent which is the highest in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.
