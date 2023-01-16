How much salary hike can you expect this year?1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Organizations are focused on retaining critical and key talent through various talent management initiatives and formal retention and compensation plans.
Organizations are focused on retaining critical and key talent through various talent management initiatives and formal retention and compensation plans.
India Inc is likely to see an average salary increment of 9.8 per cent in 2023, slightly higher than a 9.4 per cent hike in 2022, and for top talent the increase will be much more, says a survey.