Taxes on petrol and diesel are again in the spotlight after some states have recently announced a VAT or value added tax hike on these fuel. April was one of the most turbulent months in the history of oil trading, when US futures briefly crashed into negative territory. International oil benchmark Brent has fallen around 60% this year as coronavirus has crushed demand.

In India, the price of petrol and diesel you pay at the pump is dependent on international product prices and other market conditions. Petrol and diesel do not come under the purview of goods and services tax (GST). Other factors include excise duty, VAT, BS VI premium, marketing cost and margins, dealers commission etc.

Based on the today's price of petrol in Delhi of ₹69.59 per litre, the base price of the fuel was ₹27.95 per litre, according to Indian Oil website. Including freight of ₹0.32 per litre, price charged to dealers (excluding excise duty and VAT) was ₹28.27 per litre.

Add excise duty of ₹22.98 per litre and dealer commission, which averaged ₹3.55 per litre. On this, further add VAT or value added tax (including VAT on dealer commission) of ₹14.79 per litre. Then comes the final retail selling price of petrol of ₹69.59 a litre in Delhi.

So if you add excise duty and state-levied VAT on petrol, the total tax incidence comes to 54% in Delhi.

Diesel

Let us consider today's diesel retail selling price of ₹62.29 per litre in Delhi. According to Indian Oil website, the base price was ₹31.48 per litre. Add to it freight charges of ₹0.29 litre, the price charged to dealers (excluding Excise Duty and VAT) comes to ₹31.77 per litre. Then add excise duty of ₹18.83 per litre, dealer commission (average) ₹2.49 litre and VAT (including VAT on Dealer Commission) ₹9.19 litre, the final retail selling price in Delhi comes to about ₹62.29 per litre.

So if you add excise duty and state-levied VAT on diesel, the total tax incidence comes to about 45% in Delhi.

