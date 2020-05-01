Home > News > India > How much tax you currently pay on 1 litre of petrol and diesel

Taxes on petrol and diesel are again in the spotlight after some states have recently announced a VAT or value added tax hike on these fuel. April was one of the most turbulent months in the history of oil trading, when US futures briefly crashed into negative territory. International oil benchmark Brent has fallen around 60% this year as coronavirus has crushed demand.

In India, the price of petrol and diesel you pay at the pump is dependent on international product prices and other market conditions. Petrol and diesel do not come under the purview of goods and services tax (GST). Other factors include excise duty, VAT, BS VI premium, marketing cost and margins, dealers commission etc.

Based on the today's price of petrol in Delhi of 69.59 per litre, the base price of the fuel was 27.95 per litre, according to Indian Oil website. Including freight of 0.32 per litre, price charged to dealers (excluding excise duty and VAT) was 28.27 per litre.

Add excise duty of 22.98 per litre and dealer commission, which averaged 3.55 per litre. On this, further add VAT or value added tax (including VAT on dealer commission) of 14.79 per litre. Then comes the final retail selling price of petrol of 69.59 a litre in Delhi.

So if you add excise duty and state-levied VAT on petrol, the total tax incidence comes to 54% in Delhi.

Diesel

Let us consider today's diesel retail selling price of 62.29 per litre in Delhi. According to Indian Oil website, the base price was 31.48 per litre. Add to it freight charges of 0.29 litre, the price charged to dealers (excluding Excise Duty and VAT) comes to 31.77 per litre. Then add excise duty of 18.83 per litre, dealer commission (average) 2.49 litre and VAT (including VAT on Dealer Commission) 9.19 litre, the final retail selling price in Delhi comes to about 62.29 per litre.

So if you add excise duty and state-levied VAT on diesel, the total tax incidence comes to about 45% in Delhi.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
New Delhi: A man carries LPG gas cylinder on his shoulder during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

LPG cylinder price cut by over 160 today. Check latest rates here

2 min read . 11:46 AM IST
Petrol pump workers wear protective suit on duty during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Petrol, diesel to become costlier in Gurgaon, rest of Haryana after VAT hike

1 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Consumption for diesel and petrol, which account for more than half of India’s oil demand, dropped by more than 60% in the first half of April (PTI)

India running out of space to store oil. Petrol pumps almost full

2 min read . 22 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout