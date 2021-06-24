How Mumbai is preparing for third COVID wave, explains BMC

Of the 8,350 new beds, 2,200 each have been set up at Kanjurmarg and Malad, 1,500 at NESCO Goregaon, 1,200 at Sion, 700 at Byculla, 450 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and 100 beds at NSCI Worli. "The total bed capacity of Jumbo COVID-19 Centres has been increased to 15, 657. Of these, 70 per cent of the beds have oxygen supply facility and every jumbo COVID-19 Centre has liquid medical storage tanks," the release stated.