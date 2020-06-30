Indian Railways' Central Railway zone which operates the Mumbai local train services, has started operating 200 selected suburban services from 15th June 2020 for essential staff as identified by the State Government on its suburban sections of Main line and Harbour line.

The Central Railway also runs services from CSMT to Mahim and Panvel on the Harbour line, from Thane to Vashi and Panvel on the Trans-Harbour line and also operates the Belapur-Seawood-Kharkopar line.

The Kurla, Kalva and Sanpada EMU Carsheds of Central Railway are maintaining the EMU rakes.

How the maintenence of the EMU rakes taken care of

· Safety and security checks along with battery voltage checking of stabled rakes at regular intervals.

· Under-gear examination by movement of rakes by 100-500 meters

· Checking and attention of passenger amenities such as lights, fans, switches, PA/PIS.

· All Rakes stabled at various stabling siding with all windows and doors closed; sealing done; all panto kept down; battery switch kept isolated; secured with skids and handed over to RPF for security purpose.

Screening of staff, sanitization of the working place, sections, administrative building is done on a daily basis before the start of the work.

View Full Image EMU rake at a car shed





Monsoon preparedness activities started in the EMU rakes

· Special check schedule being carried out in the rakes for service readiness as per guidelines and one cycle special check completed in all EMU rakes. Implementation of reliability action plan items such as provision of electric wipers on EMU.

· One cycle panto roof checking and meggering done jointly along with OHE staff.

· All EMU rakes water jet cleaning of DBRs & then base insulators thoroughly carried.

· During night stabling of these rakes are sanitized.

The Mumbai suburban network spreads from Churchgate to Dahanu on the Western Railway route and from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara and Khopoli on the Central Railway's main line.

Mumbai's suburban service, which is also the lifeline of the city, will operate for people and employees associated with essential services.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via