How Mumbai plans to give covid vaccine to its population

Kakani: The vaccines will be transported from the manufacturer in Pune by refrigerated trucks, accompanied by adequate security. They will be placed in a central storage facility in Mumbai. On the morning of Jan. 16, those will be transferred to respective vaccination centers again by cold chain. Each person arriving to be vaccinated will have to show identity proof and the confirmation text message he or she received when they registered on the CoWin app. After vaccination the person will be observed for 50 minutes. The observation ward will be attached to an intensive care unit in case of any adverse reactions. We will be running these centers in two shifts 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and then on through 9 p.m. Second dose of Covishield is required to be taken after 28 days, following the same procedure.