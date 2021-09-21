Mumbai: The Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai is likely to introduce a logo with a QR code to identify buildings in Mumbai where all eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray on Monday asked BMC to design this code to identify buildings in Mumbai where all eligible residents have taken both doses of the Covid vaccine.

Thackeray was speaking at a meeting held to review Mumbai's strategy to tackle COVID-19, increase vaccination and control vector-borne diseases in the city.

मुंबईची कोविड सज्जता, लसीकरणात वाढ करणे आणि साथीच्या रोगांवर नियंत्रण तसेच नागरिकांचा सहभाग वाढवणे अशा विविध मुद्दयांवर आज जिल्हाधिकारी निधी चौधरी जी, AMC काकाणी जी आणि मुंबईचे सर्व DMCs यांच्यासोबत चर्चा झाली. pic.twitter.com/4sO5meIRd5 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 20, 2021

How will the QR code identify fully vaccinated people in Mumbai?

A statement issued by the minister's office said that the QR Code will be displayed at the entry gates of residential and commercial buildings and offices. The QR Codes would help in verifying that residents of housing societies and occupants of buildings and offices are fully vaccinated, it said.

“I request to create a logo with QR code for fully vaccinated housing societies, buildings, offices. BMC has done. These logos can be affixed to the entrance," Aditya Thackeray tweeted in Marathi.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported 419 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of active cases in the city to 4,595.

With the administration of 96,46,778 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 81.85 crores (81,85,13,827) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the health ministry, 33,12,97,757 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 6,26,66,347 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Meanwhile, India reported 26,115 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is presently 3,09,575.

