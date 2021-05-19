How Mumbai’s city officials made it more Covid ready than Delhi

That night -- which Chahal describes as the scariest he’s ever had -- offers a look at tactics India’s financial capital used to quell its outbreak faster, and with fewer casualties, than other parts of the country. Mumbai has reported 2,784 deaths since the second wave began on March 1, around a fourth of the 10,595 in capital New Delhi. Even India’s Supreme Court has suggested that aspects of Mumbai’s model could be adopted in other parts of the nation like New Delhi.