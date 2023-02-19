How Nelson Mandela made cheetah translocation possible to India? Read here
As many as 12 cheetahs from South Africa have been released into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Saturday. With this, the total number of cheetahs at KNP has reached 20.
The translocation of 12 cheetahs from South Africa to India could be made possible because of changed eco laws after Nelson Mandela was elected president following 27 years as a political prisoner of the white minority apartheid government, according to the news agency PTI.
