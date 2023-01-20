How new Parliament building will look? Centre publishes photos | See here

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (MoHUA) is responsible for the construction of new Parliament building and the Central Vista redevelopment.
The new Parliament building is likely to be open by January end as the last-minute preparations are underway. The government sources said that the decision on whether the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament will be held in the new building or the existing one is yet to be taken.
The new Parliament building is likely to be open by January end as the last-minute preparations are underway. The government sources said that the decision on whether the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament will be held in the new building or the existing one is yet to be taken.
The minister has posted the latest pictures of new Parliament building on its website---centralvista.gov.in. The government source also informed the news agency PTI that it will soon take a decision on the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in November last year that it was up to the government to make the select the date of the building's inauguration.
In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will have modern facilities.
Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.
The new Parliament building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor. The construction work of the Central Vista project had begun two years ago.
Revamping the three-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, constructing a common central secretariat, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave are also part of the project being executed by the CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.
