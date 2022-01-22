This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Supreme Courth had on August 31, last year ordered the demolition of the firm's twin 40-storey towers, which were under construction, within three months for violation of building norms in ‘collusion’ with NOIDA officials.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Supreme Court had on August 31, last year ordered the demolition of the firm's twin 40-storey towers, which were under construction, within three months for violation of building norms in "collusion" with NOIDA officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Supreme Court had on August 31, last year ordered the demolition of the firm's twin 40-storey towers, which were under construction, within three months for violation of building norms in "collusion" with NOIDA officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.
On January 17, the top court had directed Supertech to execute a contract within a week with a Mumbai-based company to demolish its twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project in Noida, which have been found illegal for being in violation of building norms.
On January 17, the top court had directed Supertech to execute a contract within a week with a Mumbai-based company to demolish its twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project in Noida, which have been found illegal for being in violation of building norms.
The NOIDA authority informed the bench that it has finalised the company Edifice Engineering for demolishing the twin towers in consultation with the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The NOIDA authority informed the bench that it has finalised the company Edifice Engineering for demolishing the twin towers in consultation with the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to a report published in HTthe twin towers will be the tallest ones to be demolished in the country so far and has spoken with a top representative on how things will unfold.
According to a report published in HTthe twin towers will be the tallest ones to be demolished in the country so far and has spoken with a top representative on how things will unfold.
Five things to know:
Five things to know:
On January 12, the top court had asked Supertech to put "its house in order" and refund the money of home buyers of its Emerald Court project along with interest or face serious consequences.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On January 12, the top court had asked Supertech to put "its house in order" and refund the money of home buyers of its Emerald Court project along with interest or face serious consequences.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It had said that the court will not tolerate it if it finds that the realty firm is finding all kinds of ruses to avoid complying with the orders of the court.
It had said that the court will not tolerate it if it finds that the realty firm is finding all kinds of ruses to avoid complying with the orders of the court.
The firm will take around three months after all the paperwork is complete and it will start the survey on the ground. The firm accepts the demolition to take place around mid-May and after the blast it will take another three months to clear the debris.
The firm will take around three months after all the paperwork is complete and it will start the survey on the ground. The firm accepts the demolition to take place around mid-May and after the blast it will take another three months to clear the debris.
Once the survey is over, the expert in the firm will prepare a “blast design" for the twin towers to asses the safety, vibration, and other factors. It will also include on which columns have to be blasted, the amount of explosives required.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Once the survey is over, the expert in the firm will prepare a “blast design" for the twin towers to asses the safety, vibration, and other factors. It will also include on which columns have to be blasted, the amount of explosives required.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The firm will use four layers of geo-textile fabric or cloth to cover the structure that will be pulled down and also make sure that there is no flying debris. All the floors and pillars of the building that will be blasted will be covered by geo-textile fabric and a layer of cloth will be used to cover the whole structure.
The firm will use four layers of geo-textile fabric or cloth to cover the structure that will be pulled down and also make sure that there is no flying debris. All the floors and pillars of the building that will be blasted will be covered by geo-textile fabric and a layer of cloth will be used to cover the whole structure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!