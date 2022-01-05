In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi-based doctors ring an alarm that the rising number of infections among children , the elderly, pregnant women and co-morbid patients is a 'matter of concern'.

"The increase in COVID-19 cases in winter is a matter of concern for children, the elderly, pregnant women and co-morbid patients with cancer, COPD or respiratory failure," said Dr Suresh Kumar, MD of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) on Wednesday, as qouted by news agency ANI.

"In the last few days, 20 COVID-19 infected pregnant women had been admitted to LNJP. They had very mild symptoms but none of it was from Omicron," he said.

The doctor further pointed out the admission for COVID-19 patients has increased in LNJP over the last 4-5 days. "Compared to the last two weeks, we can say that earlier four-five patients used to come every day, now 15 to 18 patients are coming every day", Dr Kumar added.

The national capital today showed a sharp surge in the daily COVID count by recording 10, 665 fresh COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate jumped to 11.88%.

Pointing at the sharp increase in positivity rate, the doctor told ANI, "This means that the number of infected patients is increasing rapidly. The major contributor to this is Omicron."

"So far 403 suspects have been brought to LNJP from the international airport, out of which the genome sequencing report of 185 was found positive. As many as 150 patients have been cured and discharged. Most of the patients were stable and no one needed oxygen", Kumar added.

He informed that COVID-19 patients who are admitted to the hospital now are also stable, except for a few patients with comorbidity.

According to him, not a single Omicron patient is on oxygen. "All the patients that we have treated, none of them needed oxygen", Dr Kumar added.

While speaking about the COVID-19 peak, Dr Suresh Kumar said, "Definitely this pick will go much further. We are fully preparing for that."

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.