How ONDC can be a gamechanger for India's e-commerce landscape
Just like UPI revolutionized mobile payments in India, ONDC can be a game changer in India’s USD 40 billion digital retail industry
The government of India, in April this year, launched its Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as an alternative to the e-commerce landscape. While the big giants like Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Retail are already planning to join this e-commerce network, a recent report claims that this pilot program is already on its path to include kiranas and businesses in 5 cities, including Bengaluru, and aims to reach around 100 cities by the end of August.