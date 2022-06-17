How ONDC can be a gamechanger for India's e-commerce landscape

The government has initiated the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as an alternative to platform aggregators including Amazon and Flipkart, which have thus far dominated India's e-commerce terrain. Once implemented and enforced, all e-commerce companies in India will have to continue operating using the same procedures, providing a boost to smaller online sellers as well as newcomers by introducing discoverability, connectivity, and consistency. It will empower suppliers and consumers by breaking the dominant position of large platforms in order to drive innovation and transform businesses in industries such as retail, food, and mobility.