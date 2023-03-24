How ordinance brought by Congress in 2013 that Rahul Gandhi publicly tore has backfired him?3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi on Thursday was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case and was sentenced to two years in jail. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.
An ordinance which was brought by the UPA government in 2013 to shield convicted lawmakers from immediate disqualification from the House was trashed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Now after ten years, his own conviction in a defamation case by a Surat court on Thursday seems to have come back to haunt him.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×