Parliament on Friday disqualified Rahul Gandhi as a lawmaker after a lower court found him guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison, according to a parliament notice. The disqualification comes a day after Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case and was sentenced to two years in jail. The court had approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts. After the court's order, the debate sparked if the Congress leader will be barred from Lok Sabha. Some legal experts had said that the Wayanad MP was "automatically" disqualified after the conviction while some others said that he could overturn his own disqualification.