How Pakistan's imported HQ-9 and HQ-16 failed but India's indigenous Akashteer proved its mettle amid Operation Sindoor

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has revealed the power of India's indigenously developed Akashteer Air Defence system, the impenetrable ‘Iron Dome’ that intercepted and neutralised every inbound missile and drone that Pakistan launched towards India on the night of May 9 and 10.

Following India's Operation Sindoor that targeted Pakistani terror bases on May 7, the country's army launched deadly attacks on India – the deadliest of them being on the night of May 9 and 10.

The Centre said that on this day, Pakistan launched a barrage of missiles and drones aimed towards civilian and military attacks in India. But all these efforts went in vain, thanks to the sharp edge of India’s air defence, the unseen wall named Akashteer that stopped every attack.

Akashteer's dominance amid Operation Sindoor Akashteer is India’s fully indigenous, automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System, that intercepted and neutralised every inbound projectile.

In the dead of the dark night, Akashteer did not roar – it listened, calculated and struck, awakening a new warrior in India's defence.

“Akashteer has demonstrated that it sees, decides, and strikes faster than anything the world has fielded,” the Centre said in its press release.

The integration of multiple elements reduces the possibility of friendly fire, allowing rapid engagement of hostile targets while ensuring the protection of aircraft in contested airspace. The sensors integrated include Tactical Control Radar REPORTER, 3D Tactical Control Radars, Low-Level Lightweight Radar and the radar of Akash Weapon System.

The uniqueness of Akashteer lies in its ability to showcase intelligent warfare, owing to the AI-driven, fully automated system.

The system provides a common, real-time air picture to all involved parties (control room, radars and Defence Gun), enabling coordinated air defense operations.

Akashteer is part of the broader C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) framework, working in coordination with other systems. The system is vehicle-based which makes it mobile and easier to handle in hostile environment. Advertisement

Akashteer is the core of the Indian Army’s Air Defence (AAD) system. It connects smoothly with IACCS (Indian Air Force) and TRIGUN (Indian Navy), creating a clear and real-time picture of the battlefield. This enables the quick and effective use of both offensive and defensive weapons.

This advanced air defence system is nothing the world has seen before, and has been designed and manufactured jointly by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

China's HQ-9, HQ-16 fail While Akashteer proved its dominance in protecting India, Pakistan's imported HQ-9 and HQ-16 air defence systems failed to intercept Indian strikes.

"While Pakistan relied on imported HQ-9 and HQ-16 systems that failed to detect and intercept Indian strikes, Akashteer showcased India's dominance in real-time, automated air defence warfare," the Centre said.