How Patanjali’s magic didn’t work on covid

Meanwhile, the central government has thus far donned kid-gloves on the issue— that’s not surprising given that Ramdev campaigned for the BJP in the 2014 elections. When Mint approached the secretary of the ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, he refused to comment on whether the ministry will be taking any action against Patanjali for making claims of a miracle cure. “All action we have taken is in the public domain. If we take any further action, it will come out in the public domain," Kotecha said on the phone.