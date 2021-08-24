Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >How Paytm users can make payments from a fixed deposit (FD)?

How Paytm users can make payments from a fixed deposit (FD)?

Premium
Paytm Money that kicked off its mutual fund business with a new application claims to have partnered with 30 asset management companies. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 12:25 PM IST Livemint

No charges or penalties on premature withdrawal of FD from IndusInd Bank

Digital financial services platform Paytm recently announced that its payment gateway now allows fixed deposit (FD) balances to make payments on partnered platforms. Account-holders of Paytm Payment Bank can now use their fixed deposits with IndusInd Bank to make instant payments across online platforms. 

Digital financial services platform Paytm recently announced that its payment gateway now allows fixed deposit (FD) balances to make payments on partnered platforms. Account-holders of Paytm Payment Bank can now use their fixed deposits with IndusInd Bank to make instant payments across online platforms. 

Paytm says that the innovation will help customers manage their liquidity in real-time to make payments seamlessly.

Paytm says that the innovation will help customers manage their liquidity in real-time to make payments seamlessly.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The new innovation does not require any additional integration on the partnered merchant side who are using the payment gateway services.

While there are no charges or penalties for premature liquidation of the FDs opened in association with IndusInd Bank, this arrangement also gives customers the option to partially liquidate the FD as per their immediate needs, and to continue to earn interest on the balance amount as per applicable rates.

The company said that it is the only payment gateway in the country that has brought in such innovation.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Ixigo’s IPO will turn MakeMyTrip into a key rival

Premium

How to make the best of Buy Now, Pay Later

Premium

All you need to know about peer-to-peer lending

Premium

Top e-tailers are pushing back against upcoming rules

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!