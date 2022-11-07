How pensioners can submit life certificate through face recognition facility

Pensioners need to submit their life certificate by November 30 in order to continue receiving pension. However, there is a special provision for pensioners aged 80 years and above to submit their life certificates in October. They can either do it digitally or physically by visiting the branch or the Pension Disbursing Authority. Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced a nationwide campaign for pensioners for submission of digital life certificates (DLC) and use of face authentication application. "In Amrit Kaal, a digitally empowered pensioner would enable creation of a digitally empowered nation," he said.
Initially, the government launched a system to submit DLCs using biometrics. It then developed a face-recognition technology system based on Aadhaar database, which makes it possible to give a DLC from any android-based smartphone.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched the nationwide campaign for November and urged all pensioners to avail the facility of face authentication technology.
Here is a step-by-step guide to submit digital certficate through face recognition facility
1) Go to the Google Play Store and download the AadhaarFaceID application
3) Provide the appropriate authorisations.
4) Complete operator authentication and scan the operator’s face. This is a one-time process.
5) The device is now ready for DLC generation and pensioner authentication.
6) Now, fill in the details related to pensioner information.
7) After filling the information, scan a live photograph of the pensioner.
8) Click on the “Submit" option.
9) A message with a link to download DLC will be sent to your mobile number provided during pensioner authentication.
