How pensioners can submit life certificate through face recognition facility

Pensioners need to submit their life certificate by November 30 in order to continue receiving pension. However, there is a special provision for pensioners aged 80 years and above to submit their life certificates in October. They can either do it digitally or physically by visiting the branch or the Pension Disbursing Authority. Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced a nationwide campaign for pensioners for submission of digital life certificates (DLC) and use of face authentication application. "In Amrit Kaal, a digitally empowered pensioner would enable creation of a digitally empowered nation," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}