Every year pensioners need to submit their Life Certificate, also known as Jeevan Pramaan from 1 November onwards to ensure continuity of their pension. There is a special provision for pensioners aged 80 years and above to submit their life certificates in October. A pensioner can either submit the certificate physically, by visiting banks, post offices, or online from the comfort of their home. In the traditional mode, pensioners had to visit the pension disbursing authority to physically submit their life certificate, and this was inconvenient, particularly for the old and ailing.

Pensioners can submit Life Certificate online. Here is how.

Submission of Life Certificate through Jeevan Pramaan portal

In online method, a pensioner can submit their Life Certificate digitally from home by attaching an UIDAI authenticated biometric device to their personal computer or mobile. In order to submit Life Certificate digitally, the pensioners have to ensure that their Pension account is linked with Aadhaar Number.

Submission of Life Certificate through Doorstep Banking

In order to avail doorstep banking for submission of Life Certificate, one has to download Doorstep Banking App. You need to select your bank and place your request for doorstep service for submission of Life Certificate. After submitting your request, you will get an SMS mentioning the name of agent. The bank agent will visit your home address and complete the Life Certificate submission process.

Doorstep banking (DSB) is an alliance between 12 public sector banks. The banks include State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda and others.

Submission of life certificate through postman

The Department of Posts along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) launched the Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman in November 2020. To submit life certificate using this facility, a pensioner will have to download the Postinfo App from Google Playstore.

Recently, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched "Video Life Certificate" (VLC) service for pensioners. This will allow pensioners to submit their Life Certificates through a simple video call from the comfort of their homes.