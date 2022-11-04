How pensioners can submit their Life Certificate online explained

Every year pensioners need to submit their Life Certificate, also known as Jeevan Pramaan from 1 November onwards to ensure continuity of their pension. There is a special provision for pensioners aged 80 years and above to submit their life certificates in October. A pensioner can either submit the certificate physically, by visiting banks, post offices, or online from the comfort of their home. In the traditional mode, pensioners had to visit the pension disbursing authority to physically submit their life certificate, and this was inconvenient, particularly for the old and ailing.

