How plant meat is coming of age in India

NEW DELHI : Before the midnight hour, on 31 December, this writer microwaved a packet of frozen ready-to-eat shami kebabs for five friends. One of them had turned vegan and wouldn’t touch it—shami kebabs, after all, are mostly made with minced red or chicken meat. A second friend liked the burst of old Delhi spices. The third and the fourth chewed into the kebab but kept silent. The fifth sniffed a difference. “The aftertaste," she said, “is not quite that of meat."