Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >How plant meat is coming of age in India
Over the next five to seven years, the smart protein market in India may touch $1 billion on the back of early adopters in cities. The top 50 million in India’s vast consumer pyramid is the first target.

How plant meat is coming of age in India

10 min read . 09:15 PM IST Goutam Das

  • Amid viral outbreaks and climate change, an alternative meat industry is taking root. Can it be the next big thing?
  • Success is possible because there are strong triggers. Aware consumers, particularly in cities, are worried about climate change and viral outbreaks. There is a health imperative too.

NEW DELHI : Before the midnight hour, on 31 December, this writer microwaved a packet of frozen ready-to-eat shami kebabs for five friends. One of them had turned vegan and wouldn’t touch it—shami kebabs, after all, are mostly made with minced red or chicken meat. A second friend liked the burst of old Delhi spices. The third and the fourth chewed into the kebab but kept silent. The fifth sniffed a difference. “The aftertaste," she said, “is not quite that of meat."

The kebabs were recently launched by a startup, Greenest Foods. At its factory in Delhi’s Okhla, the company’s research and development team took a dry fibrous substance made from soy and chickpea protein isolates, rehydrated it with coconut fat and flavourings, and ultimately textured what is essentially a plant-based product to mimic real meat.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Democrats introduce House resolution to impeach Donald Trump

1 min read . 10:14 PM IST

Union Minister Shripad Naik injured, wife killed in road accident in Karnataka

1 min read . 10:14 PM IST

Cold wave persists in north India; yellow alert issued for Rajasthan

3 min read . 09:53 PM IST

Covid vaccine: Govt orders 55 lakh Covaxin doses, to cost 295 per dose, says report

2 min read . 10:06 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.