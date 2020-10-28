How PM Modi's Jan Dhan Yojana is also acting as a deterrent to crime

The coronavirus pandemic led to a massive 60% increase in the opening of new Jan Dhan accounts and the new accounts are acting as deterrent to crime in India, an SBI research suggests. According to the latest data available on 14 October 2020, the total number of Jan Dhan accounts stood at 41.05 crore with a total balance of ₹1.31 lakh crore. The SBI research states that since 1 April, around 3 crore accounts were opened, with total rise in deposits of ₹11,060 crore in the Jan Dhan accounts.