How PM Modi's new data rules are proving to be Waterloo for US tech giants

The Reserve Bank of India wants data on Indian card payments to reside only on servers locally — with no copies retained elsewhere. As more countries impose such data sovereignty requirements, the economic efficiencies from centralized storage and processing will go out the window. The data center market has a heavy concentration in five markets: Northern Virginia, Singapore, London, Sydney and Silicon Valley, according to a 2021 Cushman & Wakefield Plc study of projects in active development. Decisions on where to set up shop are taken on the basis of reliable 24x7 power, legal certainty, fiber connectivity and cloud availability from the three main providers — Amazon, Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. But localization requirements are coming in the way. Mastercard even announced a $350 million investment in a data processing center in Pune, Maharashtra — its first outside the U.S. — to comply with the Indian regulation. Yet the RBI was clearly not impressed.