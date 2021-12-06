Although no cases of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far, concerns still run high. The state government is gearing up preparation to prevent the spread of the disease. According to a report in ANI, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to increase the speed of vaccination and follow the points suggested by the health advisory committee regarding prevention and treatment of the disease.

1) The government increased preparedness in all the districts. Cleanliness, strict adherence to COVID protocol, focus testing, vaccination, surveillance and sanitization are part of this strategy.

2) According to the Chief Minister's Office, arrangements have been made for 100 beds in all medical colleges of the state and 50 new beds in CHCs and PHCs.

3) The state government is keeping a close eye on the arrangements like oxygen, beds and labs.

4) Around 3,011 PHCs and 855 CHCs are being equipped with all advanced facilities.

5)The government has also entrusted 73,000 monitoring committees in the state.

New Omicron travel guidelines issues in UP

According to the new guidelines, all travellers coming to Uttar Pradesh will have to mandatorily undergo thermal scanning. If any of them tests positive for Covid-19, they shall be isolated.

The government has directed the authorities of railway and bus stations in every district to keep a medical team ready for coronavirus disease sampling, according to the official order accessed by news agency ANI.

The district collectors and chief medical officers are required to make personal visits to the airports in their jurisdiction and ensure that all arriving passengers are subjected to thermal scanning.

Those who test positive for the virus shall be isolated separately as per prescribed protocol, with authorities initiating contact tracing as soon as possible.

5 states in India report 21 Omicron covid cases

Meanwhile, 21 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the country. Out of these 21 cases, nine have been reported in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Delhi and Gujarat.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

23 countries report cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.

