How poll-bound UP steps up measures to fight Omicron covid variant

Although no cases of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far, concerns still run high. The state government is gearing up preparation to prevent the spread of the disease. According to a report in ANI, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to increase the speed of vaccination and follow the points suggested by the health advisory committee regarding prevention and treatment of the disease.

