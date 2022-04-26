Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be helpful to boost immunity and is important to protect family and society against the pandemic.

"Precaution dose will have a huge impact on COVID-19 surge. Precaution doses are available for free in government hospitals. A precautionary dose will be helpful to boost immunity." said Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP hospital Delhi, ANI reported.

"We have seen that after two doses, hospitalization has reduced. Those who are admitted are those whose vaccination schedule is incomplete. The third dose is important to protect the family and society," he emphasised.

India is witnessing a surge in COVID cases in the last few days. With 2,541 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,60,086, while the active cases increased to 16,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,22,223.

Precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines

India rolled out precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres recently. Those who have completed nine months after the second shot are eligible for it. Both Covishield and Covaxin doses now cost ₹225, and private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of ₹150 per shot as service fee over and above this cost.

