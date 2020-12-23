How prepared is India to tackle new strain?

The Indian government on Monday banned all flights to and from UK from Wednesday to 31 December. It also issued a new standard operating procedure, wherein the government will conduct genome sequencing of all covid-19 positive passengers arriving from the UK between Monday and Wednesday to determine whether they have been infected by the new strain of the virus found there. It has also asked states and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme to step up monitoring of travellers from, and those who transited through, the UK and arrived in India from 25 November to 8 December. The government has also directed that all contacts of infected travellers who arrived at airports in India between Monday and Wednesday be subjected to institutional quarantine. Genome sequencing will be done on the virus found in all the positive patients in this case. If it is found to be of the new variant, the patients would be isolated.