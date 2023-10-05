How prices have moved since last MPC meeting

Has the inflation dynamic changed?

Yes, and this makes a status quo call more complex than it looks. Inflation jumped from 4.87% in June to 7.44% in July and 6.83% in August. The sharp jump came from vegetable inflation, which has averaged 31.8% in these two months. While vegetable prices have corrected somewhat, cereal and pulses continue to rise. More worryingly, the recent surge in crude oil prices from around $85 per barrel in early August to $95 currently could play an important role in setting the tone. At the same time, bond yields have hardened by around 10 basis points due to the volatile global scenario.