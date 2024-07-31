How Puja Khedkar ’fraudulently’ availed UPSC attempts beyond limit: ’Not only changed her name but also...’

Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer, was accused of misusing power and privileges by demanding perks and facilities she was not entitled to while serving on probation in Pune.

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 05:56 PM IST
The UPSC cancelled the provisional candidature of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar (File Photo)
The UPSC cancelled the provisional candidature of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The controversial case of Puja Khedkar took a major turn on Wednesday as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled her provisional candidature and permanently debarred her from all future exams/selections. Khedkar was a provisionally recommended candidate for the Civil Services Examination 2022 (CSE-2022).

Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer, was accused of misusing power and privileges by demanding perks and facilities she was not entitled to while serving on probation in Pune.

Khedkar was accused of fraudulently availing attempts beyond the permissible limit in the Examination Rules by faking her identity. A criminal case was registered against her in Delhi last week for allegedly "misrepresenting and falsifying facts".

UPSC explains how Puja Khedkar 'fraudulently' availed exam attempts beyond the limit

In a press release on Wednesday, the UPSC said that an examination of available records found Khedkar "guilty of violating CSE-2022 Rules".

Informing about the development in Puja Khedkar's case, the UPSC said it “has examined the available records carefully and found her guilty of acting in contravention of the provisions of the CSE-2022 Rules.”

The UPSC also examined the available data of more than 15,000 recommended candidates for the CSEs from 2009 to 2023. "Barring the case of Ms Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, no other candidate has been found to have availed more number of attempts than permitted under the CSE Rules," the statement read.

The Commission added that in the lone case of Puja Khedkar, “the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the UPSC could not detect her number of attempts primarily due to the fact that she changed not only her name but also her parents' name.”

Also Read | ‘Would you trust a surgeon with disability,’ bureaucrat questions reservation

"The UPSC is in the process of further strengthening the SOP to ensure that such a case does not recur in the future," it said.

The UPSC decided to cancel Khedkar's candidature after she failed to submit her explanation within the prescribed time.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) alleges that Puja Khedkar changed not only her name but also her parents' names in the application, which is why the system couldn't detect the malpractice.

"UPSC is in the process of further strengthening the SOP to ensure that such a case does not recur in the future.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 05:56 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaHow Puja Khedkar ’fraudulently’ availed UPSC attempts beyond limit: ’Not only changed her name but also...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    241.05
    03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    7.4 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.60
    03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.4 (-0.77%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.85
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    3.75 (2.58%)

    Tata Steel

    165.35
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CCL Products India

    675.30
    03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (9.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    98.19
    03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.89 (7.55%)

    Granules India

    630.35
    03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    42.55 (7.24%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,690.00
    03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    167.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue