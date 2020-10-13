Tracking work can lift output, but not always

Many firms now use technology to measure their workers’ performance to the tiniest detail. But how does this obsession with measurement impact workers? The “quantification" leads employees to treat work as a game, finds a new study. But while it seems to help workers do better on simple tasks, it could be slowing them down on complex ones.

US-based academics Aruna Ranganathan and Alan Benson make this finding while studying the effect of quantification on over 1,600 assembly-line workers at a garment factory in southern India. The factory makes men’s suits and introduced radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to track output in 2012.

US-based academics Aruna Ranganathan and Alan Benson make this finding while studying the effect of quantification on over 1,600 assembly-line workers at a garment factory in southern India. The factory makes men's suits and introduced radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to track output in 2012.

Each garment got an RFID tag, which employees had to scan before working on it. The progress on the assembly line was tracked, and employees could see the number of garments they had worked on.

The study finds that work became “gamified", with employees constantly trying to improve their “score" and work on more pieces in their allotted time. In case of simple work, quantification could lead to workers engaging less with each other as they stay focused on their own “game".

But this increase in productivity was not observed with more complex tasks, such as making jackets for suits, as compared to say, making pants. An analysis of six years’ data from before and after the RFID was introduced shows that productivity improved 9% on assembly lines producing pants, while it dropped 5% on lines producing complex jackets.

One explanation is that with complex work, metrics do not capture the entirety of the task involved. In such cases, gamification led workers to lose motivation as they felt they were not keeping up, so they became less productive, the authors say.

Quantification, thus, can be a powerful tool for organizations, but it needs to be used with care, the authors conclude.

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.