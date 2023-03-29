How Rahul Gandhi's disqualification is forging Opposition unity2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:03 PM IST
Opposition leaders across the country came together to condemn the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and called it an brazen attack on democracy
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha is turning out to be the biggest political issue in the country. Congress has launched an all-out attack against the government over Rahul Gandhi's conviction and disqualification and surprisingly, all Opposition parties have displayed a rare unity.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×