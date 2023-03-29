How Rahul Gandhi's disqualification is forging Opposition unity

In the past few years, many Opposition leaders have talked about unity and challenging the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) with a formidable force, but the repeated calls for this unity were not visible on the ground with one party or another distancing itself over a range of issues. But, when Rahul Gandhi was disqualified, even those parties who openly dismiss Congress, such as the TMC, and AAP, rallied behind Congress and participated in the protests.