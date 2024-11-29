How Rahul Karamveer Jat, linked to 5 murders in trains, was tracked & arrested; police reveal chilling details

Rahul Karamveer Jat from Haryana was arrested for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old in Gujarat, uncovering links to at least four other murders across multiple states. He targeted lone victims on trains and confessed to multiple crimes.

Updated29 Nov 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Man Arrested for Rape and Murder Linked to Multiple Train Crimes Across India
Man Arrested for Rape and Murder Linked to Multiple Train Crimes Across India(HT_PRINT)

Rahul Karamveer Jat, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, was recently arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a 19-year-old woman in Gujarat. The arrest shockingly uncovered a series of other disturbing crimes. Police said Jat is linked to at least four other murders, most of which occurred on trains across multiple states within a month.

Police said the accused confessed to looting and murdering people whenever he found them alone, and raping women, especially in the coaches, meant for differently-abled passengers.

Just a day before his arrest, the suspect robbed and killed a woman on a train near Secunderabad railway station in Telangana. In October, he had allegedly raped and murdered another woman on a train near Solapur railway station in Maharashtra. He later fatally stabbed an elderly man on the Katihar Express train near Howrah railway station in West Bengal. He also confessed to killing a train passenger in Mulki, Karnataka.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Man rapes, murders live-in partner, cuts body into over 40 pieces

Police said tracking him was difficult as he kept moving and mostly slept on railway platforms and in trains.

How was he arrested?

Police arrested Jat on November 24 at Vapi Railway Station in Gujarat’s Valsad district. His arrest came after an intensive manhunt involving several state police units and the review of footage from over 2,000 CCTV cameras across various districts in Gujarat.

"He was arrested on Sunday night in a joint operation carried out by local and railway police. Jat travelled extensively and kept changing his location. We have found that he is involved in at least four cases of loot and murder on trains and at railway stations in Karnataka, West Bengal, Telangana, and Maharashtra," Superintendent of Police (SP) Karanraj Vaghela said, as reported by NDTV.

The case unravelled when Valsad police investigated a woman’s murder near Udvada railway station on November 14. Forensic tests confirmed she was raped.

Also Read | Delhi cop murdered in Govindpuri, suspect killed in encounter

Search teams identified the suspect through CCTV footage at the station. He was seen wearing the same clothes as those found near the crime scene. The footage also captured Jat calmly eating at the station after committing the brutal act.

"He had come here to collect his salary from a hotel where he worked and raped and killed the woman during his visit. The woman was returning home from tuition when the incident occurred," the SP said.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaHow Rahul Karamveer Jat, linked to 5 murders in trains, was tracked & arrested; police reveal chilling details

