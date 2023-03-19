In the era of the internet and social media, we are flooded with information that is easily accessible. However, books still have their own special place as they are more reliable than the internet because they have been reviewed before publishing.

Several prominent people such as Barack Obama, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos have said that reading books bring positive changes in a person's personality. And, so is true for Ruchit G Garg, founder of Harvesting Farmer Network.

In a post on Twitter, the Indian entrepreneur shared an image of a library and wrote, "When I lost my father about 35 years ago, my mom started working as a clerk for Indian railway’s library, meant for executives/staff.

We had very little means, could not afford much including books…

I would sneak in to read all possible things I was interested in…".

Garg acknowledged that access to the railways' library benefited him to a great extent. He got the opportunity to read magazines and books which he could not afford to buy at that time. And, added that Harvard Business review was one of them.

However, in 2018, Garg was invited by Harvard University to speak on financial inclusion for smallholder farmers.

Expressing happiness about buying the HBR magazine from his pocket, Garg said, "And I bought a copy of HBR at the Harvard University campus, mine own copy!!

I still feel super elated about being able to do this … from not being able to afford a few rupees for books to getting invited as a panelist at Harvard and buying a copy of my own".

Sharing the cover of the magazine, Gargadded, "I still have this...".

Garg's phenomenal journey was liked by several netizens. One person wrote, "Your passion for gathering knowledge is so inspiring. It’s sad that reading as a habit is fast diminishing among youth.

Libraries becoming lonely".

"Books can make someone different from others. A well-read mind is a lovable mind. Books can gift a soul a special power called Knowledge. The only thing man can take with his death.

I love books. I buy books, I read books," another Twitter user wrote.

