Goa, the office dog who lives in the Bombay House, the global headquarters of the Tata Group, has gone viral on the internet in the past few days. Laying claim to being Ratan Tata's favourite, Goa is a special friend of Ratan Tata and apparently even attends meetings along with him.

Karishma Mehta Founder and CEO at Humans of Bombay, when visiting Tata's office couldn't help but notice a dog tucked in comfortably in the chair next to his. The trouble was her fear of dogs, “this was the biggest quandary of my life– I’m terrified of dogs and there sat a man who I’d been waiting years to interview," she shared on LinkedIn.

So terrified she was, she decided to inform Tata’s Executive Assistant Shantanu Naidu in a whisper, however, the 86-year-old overheard her and asked her if she was okay.

After Naidu informed him of her fear of dogs, Tata smiled and moved on to instruct his office companion Goa, saying “Goa, she’s scared of you, please be a good boy and sit!"

Following this, the interviewer said, “I kid you not, for the entire 30-40 minutes I was there, Goa didn’t come anywhere near me! I was baffled– it had never happened before!"

Much to her surprise, Tata informed her that Goa is a stray dog who decided to adopt them and in turn they adopted him back. Goa, now, spends all day at the office.

Speaking highly of her first interaction with Tata and how he made her feel so good about herself, she shared, “From keenly asking me about Humans of Bombay with perked interest and then humbly asking me to sign the copy of our book that I gifted him — I wondered how it was possible for someone to make you feel so good, by just being themselves. My hands shook a little as I had absolutely no idea what to write."

