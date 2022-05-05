How rate hike will bring inflation under control: Experts explain

In a move that will raise borrowing costs, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the benchmark lending rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40 per cent. After announcing the rate hike, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that this was essential to contain inflation that has remained above the target of 6 per cent for the last three months.

