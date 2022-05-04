Indian stock market today plunged while yields jumped after the Reserve Bank of India announced a surprise increase in its key policy rate to tame inflation, putting an end to ultra-loose monetary policy era. In an off-cycle meeting, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee raised repo or the key lending rate by 40 basis points. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 2.29% to 16,677 while Sensex dropped 1,300 points.

On the other hand, India's 10-year benchmark bond yield jumped to 7.41%, its highest level since May 2019. The central bank also raised banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR), or proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the RBI as cash, by 50 basis points to 4.50% effective from May 21.

Traders will also be watching for the outcome of Fed meeting later today. Many analysts expect the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points. But analysts say that the key will be to watch the comments from Fed chief when he addresses the media after the policy announcement.

Abhishek Goenka , Founder CEO IFA Global, said equity markets went into bloodbath post hikes since it’s a double whammy for companies (increasing costs across inputs and now in interest rates).

"Oil needs to be watched closely in the next few months , any drastic price increases will significantly impact our rate hike trajectory , balance of payments and foreigners interest towards Indian assets which is already in trouble lately," he added.

Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities, said Nifty could remain under pressure for some time. “In terms of timing, it took everyone by surprise. Immediately on the announcement, all interest-rate sensitive stocks fell sharply including Banks, Auto, Real estate, etc. Coming ahead of the US Fed announcement due today, the RBI has taken the lead for the time being after being blamed for being behind the curve by some economists," he said.

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities, said the impact of a rate hike will be significant on equity markets. “We could expect a further rate hike in the upcoming MPC meeting on June 22. The potential downside has increased, and the upside in the near term is capped. Nonetheless, the rate hike comes as a major surprise which has rattled both the bond and equity markets," he said.

Having broken again below the important support of 16800, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, the chances of further steep weakness in the near term. “This anticipated market action could open a possibility of larger degree of lower bottom formation below 15670 levels in the next few weeks. Any upside bounce from here could find strong resistance around 16800-17000 levels. Immediate downside targets to be watched for Nifty around 16200 levels," he said.